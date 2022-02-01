BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,871,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.94% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $145,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $728.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

