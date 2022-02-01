BlackRock Inc. Has $154.84 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.61% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $154,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

