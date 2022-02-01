BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Chewy worth $151,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,380.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

