BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,844,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,234,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.73% of Innoviva worth $147,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 67.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 133,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

