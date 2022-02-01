BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,893 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,623,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $155,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

