BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000.

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 9,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

