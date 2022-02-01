BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 14,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

