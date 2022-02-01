BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 14,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
