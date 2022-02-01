Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $481,000.

Shares of BGX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 43,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

