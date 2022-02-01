Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

