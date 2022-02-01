Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0016 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $270,952.66 and $16.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00116628 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

