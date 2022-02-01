bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Down 3.8%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.59. 5,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,357,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

