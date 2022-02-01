Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.03

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) announced a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BSIF opened at GBX 123.58 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 116.60 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.84). The company has a market capitalization of £613.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.89.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

