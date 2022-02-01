Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

