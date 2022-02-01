Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

