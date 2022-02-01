Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after buying an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 48.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $21,399,897 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

