Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Stephens increased their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

