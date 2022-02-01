BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $19,006,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

