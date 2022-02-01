BOMB (BOMB) One Day Volume Tops $214,516.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, BOMB has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $966,755.84 and $214,516.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.71 or 0.99791965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00029296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.00509860 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,289 coins and its circulating supply is 894,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.