Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 72,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 528,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BQ. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Boqii by 42.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Boqii in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Boqii by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

