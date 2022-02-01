Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Boral has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

