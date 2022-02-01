Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bosideng International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.2454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

