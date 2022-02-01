Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

