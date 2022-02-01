Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.