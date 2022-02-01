Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BXBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brambles in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Brambles alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.