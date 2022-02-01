Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Provident Financial Services worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.