Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.44% of Olympic Steel worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEUS stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

