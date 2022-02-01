Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 445.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,590 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 69,080 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPX opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.