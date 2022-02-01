Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after buying an additional 107,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.49.

NYSE FAF opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.