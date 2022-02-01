Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,171 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $21,665,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

