Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 686,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

