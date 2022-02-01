Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.24. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.