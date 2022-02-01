Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BBI opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

