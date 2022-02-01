Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 149,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 121,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

