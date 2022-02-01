Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Public Storage by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Public Storage by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.14. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $226.29 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

