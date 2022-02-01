Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.800 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAT opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brinker International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

