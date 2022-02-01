BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,067 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Vermilion Energy worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VET opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

