BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

