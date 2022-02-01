BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

