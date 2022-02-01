BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

