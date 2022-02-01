BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.20 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.53% of BioLife Solutions worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $481,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,638 shares of company stock worth $7,924,379 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

