BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in MetLife by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

