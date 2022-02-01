British Land (LON:BLND) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.31) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.24).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 553.40 ($7.44) on Monday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 434.97 ($5.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.58). The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 74.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 531.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 517.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,407.15). Insiders have bought 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

