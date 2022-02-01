Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,833,163 shares of company stock worth $267,723,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 9,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,487. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

