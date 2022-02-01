Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.64. Capri posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Capri by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

