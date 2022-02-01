Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.03 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

