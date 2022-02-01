Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NEPT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 28,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

