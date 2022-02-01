Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce sales of $8.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.86 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $135.89 and a 12-month high of $171.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

