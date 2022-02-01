Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

UCL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 219,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

