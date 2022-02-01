Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $561.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $572.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 450,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,610. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

