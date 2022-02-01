Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.22 million to $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $136,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

