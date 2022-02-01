Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.29.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

